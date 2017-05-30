ANSYS’s (ANSS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

ANSYS (ANSS) opened at 125.72 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $82.28 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $253.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zilvitis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walid Abu-Hadba sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $33,038.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,276 shares in the company, valued at $33,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock worth $1,882,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 30.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

