ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. Citigroup Inc’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC cut shares of ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

Get ANSYS Inc. alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,264 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $82.28 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $253.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ansys-inc-anss-downgraded-to-neutral-at-citigroup-inc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $510,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,842 shares in the company, valued at $929,913.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walid Abu-Hadba sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $33,038.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,054. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.