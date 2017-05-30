AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.96 to $12.43 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.22.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE AU) opened at 11.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of -1.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

In other news, Director Matti Talikka sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, insider David Loveys sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $203,750.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 49.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 604,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 200,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 3,236.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 591,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 573,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1,416.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,630,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,583,000 after buying an additional 25,808,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,742,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,446,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,193,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

