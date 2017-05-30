Brokerages Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Price Target at $42.40

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Prudential Public Limited Company alerts:

Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) opened at 44.97 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.744 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 52.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,496,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,755,000 after buying an additional 853,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 128.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after buying an additional 535,453 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,274,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 14.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 941,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Price Target at $42.40” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/analysts-set-prudential-public-limited-company-puk-target-price-at-42-40-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Prudential Public Limited Company

Prudential Public Limited Company (Prudential) is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.