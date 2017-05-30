Brokerages Set Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Price Target at $42.40

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) opened at 44.97 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.744 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 52.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,496,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,755,000 after buying an additional 853,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 128.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after buying an additional 535,453 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,274,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 14.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 941,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential Public Limited Company
Prudential Public Limited Company (Prudential) is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.