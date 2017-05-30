Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.33.
LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) opened at 52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.
