Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

WARNING: “Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/analysts-set-laurentian-bank-of-canada-lb-price-target-at-59-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) opened at 52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.