Henderson Group Plc (HGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.27 ($3.19).
Several analysts recently issued reports on HGG shares. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.06) target price on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Henderson Group Plc from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 240 ($3.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.72) target price on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) opened at 232.8574 on Tuesday. Henderson Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 229.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,269.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,296.91. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.55 billion.
In other news, insider Philip Wagstaff sold 292,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.89), for a total value of £657,081 ($844,034.68). Insiders bought 196 shares of company stock worth $44,856 in the last ninety days.
About Henderson Group Plc
Henderson Group plc is an independent asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property.
