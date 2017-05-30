Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Absolute Software (TSE ABT) opened at 7.77 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company’s market cap is $306.85 million.

WARNING: “Absolute Software (ABT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/analysts-set-absolute-software-abt-pt-at-8-08-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation is engaged in the development, marketing and support of endpoint security and data risk management solutions to commercial, healthcare, education and government customers. The Company operates through Data and Device Security segment. The Company offers solutions for devices, such as computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.