Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RBA)

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-ritchie-bros-auctioneers-incs-q2-2018-earnings-rba-updated-updated.html.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) traded up 1.389% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.755. 397,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.359 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.