Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RBA)

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) traded up 1.389% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.755. 397,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.359 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $39.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.
