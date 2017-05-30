Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst J. Foung forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.80 per share for the year.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.08 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC raised shares of ITT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of ITT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 347,276 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.39. ITT has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $44.00.

In other news, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,151,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,024,281.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,431 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 113.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

