Analysts Expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.4 Million

Brokerages predict that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will post sales of $66.4 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.8 million to $67 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $55.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $66.4 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.3 million to $265 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics Incorporated alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $59.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) traded down 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 37,428 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/analysts-expect-nanometrics-incorporated-nano-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-66-4-million-updated-updated.html.

In other Nanometrics news, EVP Stanislaw M. Borowicz sold 3,280 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $91,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 4,482 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $125,361.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,791.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 643.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.