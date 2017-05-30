Analysts Expect Merus NV (MRUS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Merus NV an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Merus NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Merus NV to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus NV during the first quarter worth $244,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus NV during the first quarter worth $458,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Merus NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 383,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus NV during the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus NV by 16.7% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 27,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. Merus NV has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s market capitalization is $318.16 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

