Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post sales of $296.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300 million and the lowest is $292 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp posted sales of $277.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will report full-year sales of $296.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.59 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other J & J Snack Foods Corp news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $1,008,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 380,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,551,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 13,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $99.52 and a 1-year high of $143.21.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

