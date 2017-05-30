Analysts Expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.17. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded up 2.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 1,983,612 shares of the company were exchanged. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.60 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

In related news, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 1,949 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $51,609.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 17,365 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $488,998.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,830 shares of company stock worth $2,736,072 and have sold 155,878 shares worth $4,404,678. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

