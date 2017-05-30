$465.92 Million in Sales Expected for Patheon NV (PTHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) to announce sales of $465.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Patheon NV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.2 million to $470 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patheon NV will report full-year sales of $465.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patheon NV.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Patheon NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Patheon NV in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patheon NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded down 0.95% on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 337,334 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Patheon NV has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth $40,553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $31,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $15,704,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter valued at about $14,475,000.

Patheon NV Company Profile

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

