Analysts Anticipate ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $550.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,648 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.11. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $108,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $69,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,456.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

