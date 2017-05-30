Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.1 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post $240.1 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240 million to $240.2 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported sales of $216.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year sales of $240.1 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.5 million to $764.3 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.8 million per share, with estimates ranging from $800 million to $809.6 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, insider Yih-Neng Lee sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $180,856.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,274.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,549.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,556 shares. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

