Analysts Anticipate City Holding Company (CHCO) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Holding Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. City Holding Company reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Holding Company will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Holding Company.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. City Holding Company had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on City Holding Company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $65.00 price target on City Holding Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other City Holding Company news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $133,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,101 shares in the company, valued at $990,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $118,557.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,497. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Holding Company by 43,960.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,929,000 after buying an additional 1,902,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Holding Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of City Holding Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,008,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of City Holding Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City Holding Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company (CHCO) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,084 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.81.

About City Holding Company

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

