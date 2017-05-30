Analysts Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.4 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to announce $35.4 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.6 million to $36.2 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $20.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $35.4 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.6 million to $180.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $174.8 million to $305.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRR. Evercore ISI raised CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) opened at 7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $209.51 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. CARBO Ceramics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $16.70.

In related news, VP Ernesto Bautista III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

