Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 46.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,515,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,928,498,000 after buying an additional 10,608,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,783,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,656,223,000 after buying an additional 3,455,762 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,646,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,900,000 after buying an additional 1,297,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,195,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,802,117 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $256,481,000 after buying an additional 938,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) opened at 58.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

