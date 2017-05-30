BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 117,904 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 403.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 534.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,439,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,004,000 after buying an additional 2,897,568 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,282,000 after buying an additional 2,341,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $97,055,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 115.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,777,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,184,000 after buying an additional 1,486,889 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $60,249,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) opened at 60.64 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $875,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Malone sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $70,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $256,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,001 shares of company stock worth $2,826,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

