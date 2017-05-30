Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen Corp. worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) opened at 91.00 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 9,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $914,443.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,679.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,754.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,753. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

