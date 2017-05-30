Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,800 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Water Works Company by 76.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 308,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Water Works Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,961,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after buying an additional 455,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) opened at 77.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $756 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Water Works Company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. American Water Works Company’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works Company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vetr cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.41 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other American Water Works Company news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $94,990.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock worth $1,273,586 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

