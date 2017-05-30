American States Water (AWR) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about American States Water (NYSE:AWR) has trended negative on Tuesday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American States Water earned a media sentiment score of -0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on American States Water from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

American States Water (AWR) opened at 45.72 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $201,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,182.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $51,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,998.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,026 shares of company stock valued at $625,300. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

