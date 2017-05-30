American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.67 million. American Renal Associates Holdings had a return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA) opened at 16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $511.19 million. American Renal Associates Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

ARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Renal Associates Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of American Renal Associates Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,245,000 after buying an additional 1,267,561 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings by 104.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 84,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings by 17.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 447,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates Holdings

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

