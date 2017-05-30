American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the United States. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. “

ARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Renal Associates Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA) opened at 16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm’s market cap is $511.19 million. American Renal Associates Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.67 million. American Renal Associates Holdings had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 55.06%. American Renal Associates Holdings’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates Holdings during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates Holdings during the first quarter worth about $181,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in American Renal Associates Holdings by 17.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 447,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Renal Associates Holdings by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Renal Associates Holdings by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,245,000 after buying an additional 1,267,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Holdings Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

