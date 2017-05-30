American National Insurance Co. TX Has $10,084,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

American National Insurance Co. TX continued to hold its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 997.1% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,950,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,527,000 after buying an additional 1,772,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 120,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.2% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 164,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 139,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE TMO) opened at 173.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $173.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America Corp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Shine sold 4,688 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $805,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $3,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,879,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,021,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

