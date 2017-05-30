American Express Company (AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. American Express Company posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express Company will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express Company.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.05 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Nomura raised American Express Company from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr raised American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

American Express Company (AXP) traded up 0.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,801 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

In other news, EVP Marc D. Gordon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $377,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 46,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $3,792,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,916,145,000 after buying an additional 722,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express Company by 2,686.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,177,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,494,913,000 after buying an additional 42,592,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,399,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,196,011,000 after buying an additional 731,315 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express Company by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,198,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,360,596,000 after buying an additional 3,071,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

