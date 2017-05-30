American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.02% of Ameriprise Financial worth $203,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) opened at 122.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.92 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post $10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $1,077,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,113.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $121,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

