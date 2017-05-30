American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, finance, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE ACC) opened at 47.28 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 204.88%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $212,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in American Campus Communities by 192.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,423,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,622,000 after buying an additional 937,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 18.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

