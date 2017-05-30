Amdocs Limited’s (DOX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs Limited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Amdocs Limited alerts:

Amdocs Limited (DOX) opened at 64.24 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $966 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/amdocs-limited-dox-receives-neutral-rating-from-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,246,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited by 5.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,831,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Amdocs Limited by 13.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 149,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Amdocs Limited by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,489,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,171,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs Limited

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.