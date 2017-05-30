Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

AMBR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amber Road in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amber Road currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Amber Road Inc alerts:

Shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) opened at 7.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company’s market cap is $195.34 million. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amber Road will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amber Road Inc (AMBR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/amber-road-inc-ambr-receives-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity-updated-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Caldwell sold 582,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $4,115,005.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Pieri sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,813 shares of company stock worth $6,895,310. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amber Road by 269.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Amber Road by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.