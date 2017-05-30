Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEMKT:AAMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) opened at 90.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company’s market cap is $140.25 million. Altisource Asset Management Corp has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

Altisource Asset Management Corp Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation provides asset management and corporate governance services to institutional investors. The Company’s primary client is Altisource Residential Corporation (Residential). The Company operates through segment, which is focused on providing asset management and certain corporate governance services to Residential.

