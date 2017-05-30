Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEMKT:AAMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEMKT AAMC) opened at 90.25 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $140.25 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Altisource Asset Management Corp has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $96.70.

Altisource Asset Management Corp Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation provides asset management and corporate governance services to institutional investors. The Company’s primary client is Altisource Residential Corporation (Residential). The Company operates through segment, which is focused on providing asset management and certain corporate governance services to Residential.

