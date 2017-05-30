Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Cut by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,509,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 26,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $993.27. 1,636,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $918.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $847.92. The company has a market capitalization of $687.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $996.39. Alphabet also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 1,339 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 625 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,005.00 to $880.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.75.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

