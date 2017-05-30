Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) in a research report released on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 60 ($0.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma plc in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 65 ($0.83) price target for the company.

Get Alliance Pharma plc alerts:

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (APH) opened at 53.85 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 254.56 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.73. Alliance Pharma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 54.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliance Pharma plc’s (APH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/alliance-pharma-plcs-aph-buy-rating-reiterated-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of €0.81 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma plc’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Alliance Pharma plc Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in various business areas, such as Hydromol, secondary care, community and consumer products, established products and international.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.