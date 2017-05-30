Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Raised to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Compass Point currently has $200.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE ADS) opened at 244.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $185.02 and a 1-year high of $266.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.27. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post $18.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 68.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 163.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

