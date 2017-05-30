Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 123.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $126.40.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 2,538.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,989,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,145,123,000 after buying an additional 54,829,289 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,695,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,543,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,759,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,100,353,000 after buying an additional 2,637,869 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 102.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,179,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,298,502,000 after buying an additional 15,751,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,415,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,606,000 after buying an additional 776,232 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

