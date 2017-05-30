Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.39

News stories about Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group Holding earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 123.99 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

