Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.49.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ALXN) opened at 97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $157.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $870 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $524,936.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,716,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clare Carmichael sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $286,887.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,151 shares of company stock worth $942,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

