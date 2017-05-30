Alexander Mining plc (AXM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Tuesday.

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM) opened at 0.135 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.26 million. Alexander Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.36.

Alexander Mining plc Company Profile

Alexander Mining plc is a holding company. The Company is a mining and mineral processing technology company. The Company’s principal activities are the commercialization of its mineral processing technologies, either through licensing to third-parties and/or the acquisition of equity stakes in amenable deposits.

