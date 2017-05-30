Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 2.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,969.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 455,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,795,000 after buying an additional 433,596 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) opened at 83.26 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $171,049.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,912.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

