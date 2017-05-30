Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 2.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Albemarle by 154.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE ALB) opened at 112.86 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.86 and a 12-month high of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $722.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.74 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 63.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

