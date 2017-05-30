Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI) Shares Sold by Netols Asset Management Inc.

Netols Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the period. Netols Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany Molecular Research were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany Molecular Research during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany Molecular Research by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) traded up 2.23% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 764,252 shares. The stock’s market cap is $782.57 million. Albany Molecular Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.43 million. Albany Molecular Research had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany Molecular Research, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albany Molecular Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

