Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,359 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 56,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 47.2486 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8189 and a beta of 0.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $609.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Instinet initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.62 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 22,155 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,440,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 4,387 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $277,346.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,227.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,408 shares of company stock worth $7,650,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

