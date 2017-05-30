Analysts Set Airbus SE (AIR) Target Price at $71.56

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.56 ($80.41).

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) opened at 73.72 on Friday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €48.07 and a 12-month high of €76.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.98. The company’s market cap is €57.09 billion.

Airbus SE Company Profile

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

