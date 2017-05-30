Airain ltd Buys New Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Airain ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 236,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) opened at 21.02 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company’s market cap is $6.63 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Antero Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Antero Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corp Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

