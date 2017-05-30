364,012 Shares in Headwaters Inc (HW) Acquired by Airain ltd

Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. Airain ltd owned about 0.49% of Headwaters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HW. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Headwaters by 148.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Headwaters by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Headwaters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Headwaters during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Headwaters during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW) opened at 24.24 on Tuesday. Headwaters Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Headwaters had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Headwaters Inc will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HW shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.25 target price on shares of Headwaters in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Headwaters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.68.

Headwaters Incorporated is a building materials company operating in the building products and construction materials sectors. The Company sells building products, such as manufactured architectural stone, siding accessory products, roof products and concrete block. The Company’s operating segments include building products, construction materials and energy technology.

