Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Decreased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE APD) opened at 143.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

