Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $31,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE AEM) opened at 49.13 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of -0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

