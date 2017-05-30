Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 6,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) opened at 59.58 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/agilent-technologies-inc-a-stake-increased-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated-updated.html.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

In related news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $442,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,960 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.